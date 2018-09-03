Begoña Alegría, nueva directora de Servicios Informativos de TVE, ha anunciado este lunes en la presentación de la nueva temporada de los Servicios Informativos de RTVE que Álvaro Zancajo dejará la dirección del Canal 24 Horas.
Después del nombramiento de Rosa María Mateo como administradora única provisional, Alegría ha asegurado que habrá "una nueva dirección del canal", según ha informado el portal especializado en la información del sector televisivo Vertele!. Sin embargo, no ha confirmado quién será el futuro o futura directora.
El cese de Zancajo, que ha sido director del Canal 24 Horas desde diciembre de 2016, se suma al de Víctor Arribas como presentador de 'Los desayunos de TVE'. La noticia también fue anunciada por Alegría, que aseguró una nueva dirección a partir de la siguiente temporada.
Después de la lucha de 'los viernes negros' de RTVE, tanto el puesto de Zancajo como el de Arribas han sido muy polémicos. Los dos se han relacionado con las acusaciones de falta de pluralidad y manipulación en favor del antiguo gobierno del PP.
El periodista, que también fue destituido en Atresmedia, comenzó en abril de 2017 a presentar el Informativo 20H. Consiguió el puesto gracias a la mayoría absoluta de los cinco miembros propuestos por el PP en el Consejo de Administración de la cadena, el representante de CiU y José Antonio Álvarez Gudín, presidente de Servicios Informativos de TVE hasta julio de este año. Esta designación fue duramente criticada.
