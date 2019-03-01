La productora Minoria Absoluta ha decidido apartar temporalmente al actor Toni Albà del programa de sátira política Polònia, de TV3, después de la polémica suscitada por un tuit hecho por el artista contra la dirigente de Ciudadanos Inés Arrimadas, han informado fuentes próximas a la empresa audiovisual.
Ante esta decisión, el propio Albà ha pedido este viernes a través de las redes sociales que los espectadores "continúen disfrutando de Polònia", porque "no sería justo para la familia polaca que por culpa de una situación personal mía, castigarais a todos pidiendo un boicot que sólo daría alas a los que quieren cerrar TV3".
La CCMA afirmó que los comentarios de Albà ni representaban a TV3 "ni debían vincularse a esta televisión"
Albà difundió a través de Twitter la semana pasada un mensaje en el que aludía a Arrimadas, sin citarla, por su viaje a Waterloo para manifestarse ante la residencia de Carles Puigdemont: "Buen viaje a Waterloo! Vigila no pases de largo y vayas a parar a Amsterdam... Allí estarías como en casa y además tendrías todos tus derechos laborales respetados", indicó, en clara referencia al ejercicio de la prostitución en Holanda.
El propio director de "Polònia", el periodista Toni Soler, ya se expresó en los comentarios del mismo mensaje con un lacónico "Ni puñetera gracia, Toni". La Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA) condenó el comentario machista de Toni Albà sobre Inés Arrimadas pero argumentó que el actor no era trabajador de la CCMA y que sus comentarios ni representaban a TV3 ni debían vincularse a esta televisión.
Una portavoz de la CCMA ha dicho este viernes que la Corporación no decide sobre la contratación de actores ni sobre los gags y contenidos de Polònia, pues "es una cuestión de la productora y de la dirección del programa", que tiene libertad de elección para ello.
