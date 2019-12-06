Venden por 120.000 dólares un plátano pegado con cinta americana a una pared 

120.000 dólares por un plátano pegado con cinta americana a una pared. Esto es lo que han pagado en el Art Basel Miami Beach esta misma semana por la última obra del artista Maurizio Cattelan, que llevaba 15 años sin participar en una feria de arte, y que consiste exactamente en eso: un plátano pegado a la pared.
La obra lleva por nombre Comediante y, según explican a la CNN, se trata de un plátano comprado en una tienda de Miami y que lo eligió porque "es un símbolo del comercio mundial, un doble sentido, así como un dispositivo clásico para el humor".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Maurizio Cattelan is at it again 🍌 The art world’s favorite prankster came in hot for Art Basel Miami Beach with a duct taped banana that sold for $120,000. Follow along with our stories for more Miami Art Week highlights. — #MaurizioCattelan #ArtBasel #ArtBaselMiamiBeach
Según un comunicado de prensa de la galería que lo distribuye, el artista concibió la idea hace un año. "En aquel entonces, Cattelan estaba pensando en una escultura con forma de plátano. Cada vez que viajaba, traía uno con él y lo colgaba en su habitación de hotel para encontrar inspiración. Hizo varios modelos: primero en resina, luego en bronce y en bronce pintado. Finalmente, volvió a la idea inicial de un verdadero plátano".
La obra Comedian cuenta con tres versiones, según la publicación The Art Newspaper. Una definitiva y otras dos pruebas previas. De acuerdo con esta publicación estas dos últimas ya se han vendido y la tercera está a punto. Cada una cuesta 120.000 dólares.
