Viaje a la profundidad de una Madrid vacía en pleno confinamiento

El músico Íñigo Soler estrena su último videoclip, Nuestra mejor versión, como ejercicio de fuerza y positivismo durante los tiempos de coronavirus. 

La Gran Vía de Madrid desértica durante el confinamiento. / EFE
El compositor valenciano, Íñigo Soler, junto al director Manel Domingo  y un equipo interdisciplinar del audiovisual madrileño, han estrenado su último videoclip titulado Nuestra mejor versión donde recoge varias imágenes del Madrid vacío durante el estado de alarma junto con ilustraciones de la artista visual, Patricia Muñoz (Pattpon), que simulan la actividad y el trasiego cotidiano previo al aislamiento.

En primera persona, podemos llegar a reconocer céntricas calles madrileñas como la Gran Vía o el barrio de La Latina, editadas por Enrique Millán y Francisco Agulló, totalmente desérticas debido al confinamiento por la covid-19.

El vídeo acompaña, bajo el mismo nombre, al nuevo single de Ínigo Soler publicado el 8 de mayo, donde retrata las distintas fases y versiones de nosotros mismos durante el confinamiento: algunas más apagadas y trágicas y otras que con energía,encuentran positivismo e iniciativa en estos tiempos.

La letra de la canción anima a extraer de toda esta situación un aprendizaje y un cambio positivo y más humano de nosotros mismos con el fin de volver a la nueva normalidad con más fuerza que nunca.

Este single remata, con una visión optimista, su último álbum, Ahora que está en blanco. Un disco compuesto por siete canciones correspondientes a los siete días de la semana que narran la rutina a la que nos vemos abocados en una gran ciudad como Madrid y la importancia que tiene ese orden social en nuestras emociones. 

