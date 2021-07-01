Estás leyendo: Indignación en Hollywood tras la excarcelación de Bill Cosby: "Supongo que 70 mujeres no son suficientes"

violencia machista Indignación en Hollywood tras la excarcelación de Bill Cosby: "Supongo que 70 mujeres no son suficientes"

Cosby fue condenado a un mínimo de tres años y un máximo de diez en 2018 por drogar y agredir sexualmente a Andrea Constand en 2004. 

Fotografía de archivo del 17 de junio de 2017 que muestra al artista estadounidense Bill Cosby mientras abandona el juzgado del condado de Montgomery. Tracie Van Auken / EFE

 Tras dos años en prisión por agresión sexual, Bill Cosby ha salido de la cárcel. El Tribunal Supremo del estado de Pensilvania anuló este miércoles la condena debido a fallos en el proceso judicial, dejando libre al cómico de 83 años. Su excarcelación ha indignado a la opinión pública, así como a numerosas personalidades del mundo del espectáculo, que han compartido su opinión en Twitter.

Cosby fue condenado a un mínimo de tres años y un máximo de diez en 2018 por drogar y agredir sexualmente a Andrea Constand en 2004. Sin embargo, decenas de mujeres aseguraron haber sido agredidas por el humorista. 

"Supongo que 70 mujeres no eran suficientes. Que te jodan, Bill", sentenció Rosie O'Donnell. "Bill Cosby sigue siendo un violador malvado. Eso es todo", apuntó Rosanna Arquette.

"¿Cuándo mejorarán las cosas para las mujeres y niñas en lo que se refiere a agresión sexual, sexismo, misoginia y edadismo? ¿Qué más tiene que pasar? Es tan desmotivante", dijo Kathy Griffin.

"Cosby drogó y violó a 60 mujeres. ¿No merecen equidad y justicia? Es por esto que la gente no denuncia. Esta es la razón por la que instar a las personas a presentar cargos no es suficiente, siempre que los hombres ricos y poderosos puedan violar y agredir sexualmente a personas durante décadas con impunidad", comentó la actriz Padma Lakshmi.

"A todas las mujeres que fueron agredidas sexualmente por Bill Cosby, hoy me duele el corazón por vosotras y estoy llena de furia. Es espantoso", lamentó Debra Messing.

A estas estrellas se sumaron numerosos usuarios anónimos. "60 mujeres denunciaron. Imaginad cuántas hay ahí fuera que no lo hicieron. Este tío es un puto monstruo", señaló una tuitera. "Yo creo a estas mujeres. Merecen justicia. Es demasiado fácil, en todo el mundo, que los hombres poderosos jueguen con el sistema y eludan la responsabilidad por sus acciones", se quejó otra internauta.

