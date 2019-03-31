Público
Más de 8.000 personas acuden a un partido de Segunda División femenina

El coliseo vitoriano vivió una nueva fiesta del fútbol en el primer partido de fútbol profesional femenino que acogía en sus casi 95 años de historia, desde que se construyó en 1924.

Un total de 8.375 espectadores estuvieron presentes en el partido que disputaron este domingo el Deportivo Alavés y el Athletic Club B en el estadio de Mendizorroza, correspondiente al Grupo II de Segunda División y que concluyó con empate, 2-2.

Las peñas no faltaron a la cita y animaron tanto o más que lo hacen cada fin de semana al conjunto masculino de Primera División, incluso mostraron una pancarta con el lema en euskera "Goazen Gloriosas (Vamos Gloriosas)", en referencia al conjunto femenino del club vitoriano.

El alcalde de Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran, tampoco se perdió un partido histórico y acompañó a la Junta Directiva del Deportivo Alavés en el campo del estadio municipal.

Muchas familias acudieron con sus hijos en una mañana soleada que animó a varios jugadores del primer equipo masculino que asistieron con sus más allegados, como el capitán Manu García, Jorge Franco "Burgui" o Antonio Sivera, entre otros.

En lo deportivo, la albiazul Ane Miren fue la protagonista con dos goles que quedarán grabados en la historia del campo de fútbol vitoriano y que hicieron que el Alavés se fuera con una renta de 2-0 al descanso.

En la segunda mitad, las rojiblancas igualaron la contienda con tantos de Elexpuru y Arana, y aunque las Gloriosas intentaron reponerse en la recta final, el larguero evitó que los tres puntos se quedarán en la capital vasca.

A pesar de todo, la plantilla alavesista no dudó en dar la vuelta al campo para agradecer el apoyo recibido por el público que se trasladó hasta el estadio de Mendizorroza.

Con este empate el Deportivo Alavés permanece invicto en lo más alto de la tabla y se jugarán la primera plaza la próxima jornada ante Osasuna, segundo clasificado.

