Detenido un entrenador de un campus de fútbol por supuestos abusos sexuales a menores

El arrestado ha pasado ya a disposición del juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Catarroja (Valencia).

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre que ejercía como entrenador en un campus de fútbol en una localidad de la comarca valenciana de l'Horta por supuestos abusos sexuales a menores.

El arrestado ha pasado ya a disposición del juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Catarroja (Valencia), han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.

Según publica el diario Las Provincias, el hombre, de 22 años, fue detenido después de que cuatro menores de entre 13 y 16 años afirmaran que habían sido víctimas de abusos por parte de ese hombre.

De acuerdo a esta información, el varón trabajaba como entrenador de fútbol en un campus formando a adolescentes en este deporte.

