La Policía Nacional ha detenido a varios jugadores de Primera y Segunda División por participar presuntamente en una organización criminal dedicada al amaño de partidos de fútbol a través de las apuestas deportivas, según han informado fuentes policiales.
Según informa Servimedia, entre los futbolistas detenidos se encuentran Raúl Bravo, ex jugador del Real Madrid o Rayo Vallecano y supuesto cabecilla de la organización; Borja Fernández, jugador del Real Valladolid Club de Fútbol recientemente retirado; Carlos Aranda, ex jugador de varios equipos de Primera División; Samuel Saiz Alonso, jugador del Getafe, e Íñigo López Montaña, jugador del Deportivo de La Coruña y exjugador del Huesca. También han sido detenidos Agustín Lasaosa, presidente de la Sociedad Deportiva Huesca, y Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza, jefe de los servicios médicos del mismo club.
A todos los detenidos se les imputa pertenencia a organización criminal, corrupción entre particulares y blanqueo de capitales
Los agentes se han desplegado a primera hora a la sede de la Sociedad Deportiva Huesca en la capital oscense como consecuencia de la trama, que puede afectar a más de un club. A todos los detenidos se les imputa pertenencia a organización criminal, corrupción entre particulares y blanqueo de capitales. La investigación la ha desarrollado la Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta (UDEV).
Una denuncia de LaLiga en 2018 originó la operación
Una denuncia presentada por LaLiga en mayo de 2018 ante el posible amaño en un partido al final la temporada pasada originó la operación que la Policía Nacional desarrolla este martes.
Fuentes de LaLiga han confirmado la presentación de la denuncia hace ahora un año ante las sospechas de supuestas irregularidades detectadas en un encuentro por su departamento de Integridad y Seguridad.
