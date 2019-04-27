Público
Atendidos 130 corredores en la maratón de Madrid, entre ellos uno grave al sufrir un infarto y 18 trasladados a hospitales

Los heridos por carácter leve han sido atendidos por hematomas, pequeñas contusiones, golpes de calor o rozaduras, entre otros aspectos.

Vista general de la salida de la Maratón de Madrid en el Paseo de la Castellana de la capital, que se ha transformado este sábado en una gran pista de atletismo. Un total de 35.000 corredores se enfrentan a las tres modalidades de la prueba. EFE/Víctor Lerena

Samur-Protección Civil ha atendido a un total de 130 personas en el Maratón de Madrid, de los que 18 fueron trasladados a hospitales, entre ellos un herido de gravedad tras sufrir un infarto, ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid Capital.

La 42ª edición de la Maratón EDP Rock'n'Roll ha batido su récord histórico este sábado con "las mejores marcas de toda la historia" de la carrera, tanto en el pódium masculino como en el femenino, y se ha registrado una participación de 35.000 corredores, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado.

La carrera ha arrancado a las 8.50 horas de la mañana, bajo el lema de 'la carrera más bonita de España' propuesto por la entidad organizadora Mapoma, y ha sido la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, quien ha dado la salida desde el paseo de la Castellana, esquina calle Ortega y Gasset, en un recorrido que ha continuado por la Gran Vía, la Puerta del Sol, Bailén, la plaza de Cibeles y el paseo del Prado.

