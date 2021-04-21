Estás leyendo: El Atlético de Madrid también abandona la Superliga

El Atlético de Madrid también abandona la Superliga

Urgente

MADRID

El Atlético de Madrid ha anunciado este miércoles que también abandona la Superliga. En un comunicado, el conjunto español asegura que ya ha iniciado los trámites para dejar de formar parte de la competición.

(Habrá ampliación)

