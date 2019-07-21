La atleta barcelonesa Mariona García dio a España la quinta medalla en los Europeos sub-20 de Boras (Suecia) con su tercer puesto en la final de 10.000 metros marcha, que terminó con doblete turco.
Meryem Bekmez (44:44.50) se alzó con el título, seguida de su compatriota Evin Demir (46:38.68), que adelantó en el último mil a Mariona, bronce con 46:50.50, récord personal.
Mirieia Urrutia, sexta con 47:48.93 y Ana Pulgarin, duodécima con 49:56.14, igualmente marcas personales, redondearon la notable actuación española en la marcha femenina.
De momento, la gran noticia se produjo cuando María Vicente se convirtió, con 18 años, en la primera atleta española que supera los 6.000 puntos al conquistar la medalla de oro en los Europeos sub-20 de Boras con una suma de 6.115.
La barcelonesa ya era campeona de Europa sub-18 de triple y heptatlón. Este viernes María Vicente marcó un hito histórico al pulverizar el récord de España absoluto de la combinada, que estaba en poder de la castellonense Carmen Ramos desde el año pasado con 5.905 puntos. Subieron con la española al podio la irlandesa Kate O'Connor (6.093) y la suiza Annik Kälin (6.069) que había partido en la séptima y última disciplina como líder.
