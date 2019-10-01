Público
Gianluca Moscarella La ATP suspende a un juez de silla por acosar a una recogepelotas: "Eres muy sexy. ¿Tienes calor?"

El italiano Gianluca Moscarella se dirigió a la trabajadora durante una pausa de la siguiente manera: "Eres fantástica, muy sexy. ¿Estás bien? ¿Tienes calor? ¿Física o emocionalmente?". Además, en el mismo partido dio ánimos al portugués Pedro Sousa para que venciera con rapidez al italiano Enrico Della Valle.

El juez de silla italiano Gianluca Moscarella.

La ATP ha suspendido este martes al juez de silla italiano Gianluca Moscarella, quien dirigió comentarios machistas a una recogepelotas y animó al portugués Pedro Sousa durante un partido del Challanger de Florencia contra el italiano Enrico Della Valle.

"Eres fantástica, muy sexy. ¿Estás bien? ¿Tienes calor? ¿Física o emocionalmente?", fueron las palabras dirigidas por Moscarella a una recogepelotas durante la pausa en el partido del pasado jueves entre Sousa y Della Valle.

Dichas afirmaciones fueron captadas por los micrófonos colocados en la cancha del torneo de Florencia, en un duelo en el que Moscarella también animó a Sousa mientras su rival se había alejado momentáneamente.

"Fuerza, querido Pedro, mantén la concentración. Dos minutos y esto se acaba. Hace mucho calor hoy, juega con concentración por favor. Estoy demasiado viejo para quedarme en la cancha durante más de dos horas", dijo el juez a Sousa. "Te mato, te mato. Quédate concentrado por favor. Son partidos que puedes ganar 6-1 y 6-1. Has tenido 45 bolas de rotura", agregó.

Ante la gravedad de este comportamiento, la ATP decidió suspender a Moscarella, según informaron este martes los medios italianos.

"Sabemos de una serie de episodios que tuvieron que ver con el juez de silla Gianluca Moscarella en un partido entre Pedro Sousa y Enrico Della Valle en el torneo Challenger de Florencia la semana pasada. Moscarella ha sido alejado de forma inmediata y se abrió una investigación", explicó la ATP, en una nota publicada por los medios italianos.

El partido acabó con triunfo 7-5, 4-6 y 6-4 de Pedro Sousa contra Della Valle, en dos horas y 23 minutos.

