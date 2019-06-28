La Audiencia Nacional ha decidido enviar a un juzgado de Barcelona el juicio contra el futbolista Neymar y sus padres por supuestos delitos de corrupción y estafa en el fichaje del jugador en 2013 por el Fútbol Club Barcelona, según han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas.
La sección segunda de la Sala de lo Penal ha decidido estimar la declinatoria pedida por Neymar y sus padres, a la que se adhirieron los demás acusados en la causa conocida como el caso "Neymar 2": el presidente del Barcelona, Josep María Bartomeu; su antecesor Sandro Rosell; el propio club catalán; el Santos -equipo brasileño del que provenía Neymar cuando fue fichado por el Barça- y N&N, la empresa de la familia del jugador.
Lo ha hecho en contra del criterio de la Fiscalía y como ya hizo en la primera causa abierta en la Audiencia Nacional por el fichaje del jugador, el juicio del denominado caso "Neymar 1", que culminó en un acuerdo por el que el Barça pagó 5,5 millones de euros por dos delitos fiscales en el fichaje del delantero brasileño.
En esta nueva causa, abierta a raíz de una denuncia por estafa del fondo DIS, que tenía los derechos de Neymar, la Fiscalía pide 2 años de prisión y diez millones de euros de multa para Neymar, actualmente jugador del PSG francés, y 5 años de cárcel para Sandro Rosell.
