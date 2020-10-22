El Barcelona va a emprender acciones legales contra el periodista a Salvador Sostres por sus insultos racistas contra el jugador Ansu Fati por los comentarios racistas que vertió en su crónica del partido del pasado martes entre el club catalán y el Ferencvaros húngaro.

"Ansu corriendo tiene algo de gacela, de mantero jovencísimo y negro que de repente veías corriendo por el Paseo de Gracia cuando alguien al grito de: ‘¡Agua, agua!’, anunciaba que la Guardia Urbana había llegado. Selváticas estampas en el corazón de la ciudad. Ahora esto no pasa, porque para Ada Colau los delincuentes son los policías y no los manteros, que ya no tienen que salir corriendo. También es cierto que sin turistas, les flaquea bastante el negocio", escribió Sostres.

Fue el jugador del Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann quien el pasado miércoles por la noche denunció en sus redes sociales las palabras racistas de Sostres. El jugador francés fue muy contundente en la defensa de su compañero con un un mensaje en Twitter: "Ansu es un chico excepcional que merece respeto como cualquier ser humano. No al racismo y no a la mala educación".

Ansu es un chico excepcional que merece respeto como cualquier ser humano. No al racismo y no a la mala educación. pic.twitter.com/LZuJOzoTMG — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) October 21, 2020

Tras esta denuncia de Griezmann, se armó un buen revuelo: el Barça anunció la demanda y Salvador Sostres se ha visto obligado a pedir disculpas por sus comentarios racistas, aunque ha recurrido a la socorrida excusa del malentendido.

Estas disculpas han sido publicadas por el diario ABC: "En la crónica del Barça sobre su partido contra el Ferencvaros, en mi voluntad de elogiar la belleza de los movimientos de Ansu, y su clase como jugador muy joven, algunas expresiones fueron tomadas como un desprecio racista. Nada más lejos de mi intención, ni de mi opinión, muy favorable al jugador como he expresado en todas mis crónicas desde que debutó. Lamento profundamente el malentendido y pido disculpas a quien haya podido sentirse ofendido", he escrito Sostres a modo de dis