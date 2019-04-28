El FC Barcelona ha conquistado este sábado su 26ª Liga y, pese a que sigue lejos del Real Madrid en el palmarés de la competición, confirma su dominio en los últimos años al cantar el décimo alirón de los últimos quince posibles, segundo consecutivo.
La última década de LaLiga es prácticamente blaugrana, ya que de las últimas diez temporadas contando esta que todavía está en marcha el equipo ha ganado siete, dejando únicamente dos ligas para el Real Madrid y una para el Atlético de Madrid.
Una superioridad que aumenta a las quince campañas más recientes, con diez campeonatos domésticos para el club del Camp Nou. Históricamente LaLiga es blanca, pero en el siglo XXI es blaugrana y los catalanes se empeñan en seguir acercándose al eterno rival en el palmarés.
Todavía sigue siendo el Real Madrid el rey en la Liga española gracias a sus 33 títulos. No obstante, el Barça suma ya 26 y se pone a siete títulos. Parecen muchos, pero en los últimos años la distancia se ha reducido enormemente. Quince años atrás, el Barça tenía 16 títulos por 29 del Real Madrid.
El Atlético de Madrid, con diez títulos, y el Athletic Club, con ocho, se miran ya demasiado lejos tal pugna entre los eternos rivales. En el club blanco saben que tienen margen pero deben cambiar la deriva actual, pues de los últimos diez años, contando este, el Barça ha ganado siete Ligas por sólo dos del Madrid, la última en 2017.
