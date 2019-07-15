El excampeón mundial de boxeo Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker ha fallecido este lunes a los 55 años tras ser atropellado por un coche en la localidad estadounidense de Virginia Beach, según ha confirmado la policía local.
Whitaker fue campeón del mundo en cuatro divisiones a lo largo de su carrera y se retiró en 2001 con un récord de 40 victorias (17 por 'KO'), cuatro derrotas y un nulo.
Además, el norteamericano también se colgó una medalla de oro olímpica en Los Angeles 1984 y en España es recordado porque en 1991 le ganó a Poli Díaz la pelea por el título mundial del peso ligero.
Whitaker fue declarado muerto en una intersección de Virginia Beach el domingo por la noche después de que la policía fuera llamada al lugar de un accidente, según el informe policial. El accidente aún está bajo investigación.
