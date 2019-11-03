Público
Brecha salarial Una tenista australiana hace historia al obtener el mayor premio jamás logrado en el tenis

La australiana ganó el título en las Finales WTA y obtuvo como galardón un montante económico histórico en este deporte: 4.42 millones de dólares, cifra a la que ningún otro profesional de la raqueta ha llegado nunca. 

Ashleigh Barty levanta el trofeo que le ha reportado el mayor premio en la historia de su deporte. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Con su victoria en la lucha por el título en las Finales WTA, ante la ucraniana Elina Svitolina por 6-4 y 6-3, la australiana Ashleigh Barty ganó un cheque histórico en este deporte: 4.42 millones de dólares (unos 3,95 millones de euros).

"Un objetivo mío este año fue entrar en el top 10 y casi convertirme en una jugadora del top 10 con consistencia en todos los ámbitos. Pero desde entonces todo ha sido bastante rápido. No es broma", dijo la nueva Maestra, y primera australiana en ganar este título desde 1976, cuando Evonne Goolagong Cawley lo logró por segunda vez (1974), y quinta en conseguirlo como debutante.

"Estoy haciendo muchas compras online"

Barty si bromeó con lo que iba a hacer con ese fabuloso cheque. "Estoy haciendo muchas compras online en Shenzhen", dijo a la prensa. "Hoy ha sido un día muy especial para la RSPCA (Sociedad Real para la Prevención de la Crueldad a los Animales) en casa. Estaba haciendo un poco de compras en línea porque sé que necesitan cosas para los perros y gatos y todo lo que hay en el refugio de la RSPCA. Un poco para devolverles algo cuando vuelva a casa en Australia", dijo.

El título logrado en Shenzheh, el séptimo de su carrera y más importante desde el de Roland Garros este año, prepara a Barty para la conquista de un nuevo objetivo: la Copa Federación, cuya final disputará Australia contra Francia en el 9 y 10 de noviembre en Perth (Australia).

