Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cambio de entrenador Luis Enrique deja su cargo como entrenador de la selección española

Robert Moreno, hasta ahora segundo técnico de 'La Roja', será el nuevo seleccionador.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Luis Enrique, en rueda de prensa con la selección española. | EFE

Imagen de archivo de Luis Enrique en una rueda de prensa con la selección española. EFE

Luis Enrique Martínez deja el cargo de seleccionador tras once meses a causa de un grave problema familiar que le ha llevado a presentar su renuncia a la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), que apuesta por el que hasta el momento era su segundo, Robert Moreno.

El presidente de la RFEF, Luis Rubiales, y el director deportivo José Francisco Molina, comunicaron la renuncia de Luis Enrique por la grave situación familiar que provocó que se marchase de Malta el día de un partido de clasificación a la Eurocopa 2020, y que Robert Moreno ya dirigiese también los dos últimos ante Islas Feroe y Suecia con pleno de triunfos.

Luis Enrique llegó al cargo de seleccionador el 9 de julio de 2018, ocupando el hueco dejado por Fernando Hierro, apuesta provisional en el Mundial de Rusia tras el despido de Julen Lopetegui a dos días del debut de España.

Robert Moreno se convierte en el seleccionador español número 56.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas