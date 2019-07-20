Los españoles Emma García y Pau Ribes han acabado quintos en la final del dúo mixto libre de sincronizada los Campeonatos del Mundo de natación, que se están disputando en Gwangju (Corea del Sur), gracias a un registro definitivo de 86.3667 puntos.
García y Ribes habían accedido a esta final el pasado viernes con la quinta mejor nota, a tenor de sus 86.1333 puntos, y no se movieron de esa posición durante una prueba ganada por la pareja rusa que conforman Mayya Gurbanberdieva y Aleksandr Maltsev, con 92.9667 puntos.
La medalla de plata fue para los italianos Manila Flamini y Giorgio Minisini, merced a sus 91.8333 puntos, y el bronce se lo adjudicaron los japoneses Yumi Adachi y Atsushi Abe, con 90.4000 de puntuación. Fuera del podio (88.3000) se quedó el dúo estadounidense formado por Natalia Cristina Vega Figueroa y Bill May.
La mejor noticia para la delegación española fue terminar por encima de los chinos Haoyu Shi y Wentao Cheng, sextos con 85.6667 puntos. Así, García y Ribes mejoraron su sexta plaza lograda en la reciente final del dúo mixto técnico, viéndose entonces superados por Shi y Cheng.
