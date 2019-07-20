Público
Campeonatos del Mundo de natación García y Ribes, quintos en la final del Mundial de dúo mixto libre de natación sincronizada

El combinado nacional mejora su sexta plaza lograda en la reciente final del dúo mixto técnico, viéndose entonces superados por la pareja china.

Los nadadores españoles de sincronizada Emma García y Pau Ribes. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Los españoles Emma García y Pau Ribes han acabado quintos en la final del dúo mixto libre de sincronizada los Campeonatos del Mundo de natación, que se están disputando en Gwangju (Corea del Sur), gracias a un registro definitivo de 86.3667 puntos.

García y Ribes habían accedido a esta final el pasado viernes con la quinta mejor nota, a tenor de sus 86.1333 puntos, y no se movieron de esa posición durante una prueba ganada por la pareja rusa que conforman Mayya Gurbanberdieva y Aleksandr Maltsev, con 92.9667 puntos.

La medalla de plata fue para los italianos Manila Flamini y Giorgio Minisini, merced a sus 91.8333 puntos, y el bronce se lo adjudicaron los japoneses Yumi Adachi y Atsushi Abe, con 90.4000 de puntuación. Fuera del podio (88.3000) se quedó el dúo estadounidense formado por Natalia Cristina Vega Figueroa y Bill May.

La mejor noticia para la delegación española fue terminar por encima de los chinos Haoyu Shi y Wentao Cheng, sextos con 85.6667 puntos. Así, García y Ribes mejoraron su sexta plaza lograda en la reciente final del dúo mixto técnico, viéndose entonces superados por Shi y Cheng.

