Carrera Nocturna de Águilas La atleta Paloma Sala no corre en la carrera de Águilas por la desigualdad de premios entre hombres y mujeres

El Ayuntamiento de la localidad mantiene que la diferencia va en función de las distancias, no obstante, la deportista asegura que las chicas no tienen "opción de poder hacer los 10 km" y no pueden aspirar a la misma recompensa. 

26/08/2019 - La atleta Paloma Sala en un vídeo de su canal de Youtube 'RUTINA de HIIT' / YOUTUBE

La atleta murciana Paloma Sala ha denunciado en su cuenta de Twitter la desigualdad de premios entre hombres y mujeres que ofreció el Ayuntamiento de Águilas (Murcia) en la XXXVII Carrera Nocturna Internacional el pasado 24 de agosto. La deportista no participó en ella como protesta.  

"Mañana podría competir en esta carrera porque hay buen ambiente y el circuito está muy bien pero no voy a participar por un motivo: la desigualdad que hay entre mujeres y hombres respecto a los premios en metálico...", escribió Sala el viernes. 

El Ayuntamiento ha asegurado que los premios van en función a la distancia de carrera: las mujeres corren 5.000 metros mientras que ellos realizan 10.000 metros. Y que por tanto, la diferencia no depende del género de los y las deportistas. 

La diferencia en la recompensa es de 300 euros: 400 euros para la ganadora y 700 para el ganador. En el caso de batir un nuevo récord, un competidor masculino recibiría 500 euros adicionales mientras que una mujer sería recompensada con tan solo 300 euros adicionales. 

Por ello, Paloma Sala reivindicó la posibilidad de hacer una carrera igualitaria donde tanto mujeres como hombres pudieran hacer los 10.000 metros y así optar a los mismos premios. 

