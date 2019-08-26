La atleta murciana Paloma Sala ha denunciado en su cuenta de Twitter la desigualdad de premios entre hombres y mujeres que ofreció el Ayuntamiento de Águilas (Murcia) en la XXXVII Carrera Nocturna Internacional el pasado 24 de agosto. La deportista no participó en ella como protesta.
"Mañana podría competir en esta carrera porque hay buen ambiente y el circuito está muy bien pero no voy a participar por un motivo: la desigualdad que hay entre mujeres y hombres respecto a los premios en metálico...", escribió Sala el viernes.
El Ayuntamiento ha asegurado que los premios van en función a la distancia de carrera: las mujeres corren 5.000 metros mientras que ellos realizan 10.000 metros. Y que por tanto, la diferencia no depende del género de los y las deportistas.
Los premios van en función a la distancia de carrera (10.000 m. masculino/5.000 m. femenino) y no del género de los y las deportistas que toman parte en la misma.— AYTO. DE ÁGUILAS (@AYUNTAGUILAS) 24 de agosto de 2019
La diferencia en la recompensa es de 300 euros: 400 euros para la ganadora y 700 para el ganador. En el caso de batir un nuevo récord, un competidor masculino recibiría 500 euros adicionales mientras que una mujer sería recompensada con tan solo 300 euros adicionales.
Por ello, Paloma Sala reivindicó la posibilidad de hacer una carrera igualitaria donde tanto mujeres como hombres pudieran hacer los 10.000 metros y así optar a los mismos premios.
Las chicas no tenemos opción de poder hacer los 10km y no aspiramos a lo mismo que ellos. Podría haber igualdad de distancias y premios ya sean 5 o 10km— Paloma Sala (@atlpaloma) 24 de agosto de 2019
