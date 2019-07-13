La justicia brasileña concedió a la policía más plazo para concluir las investigaciones abiertas por el caso de una supuesta violación del jugador Neymar a una modelo brasileña en París, según informaron este viernes fuentes judiciales.
La prórroga de 30 días comenzará a ser efectiva una vez que la Policía Civil reciba la autorización de la jueza Ana Paula Gomes Galvao, del tribunal de Violencia Doméstica y Familiar contra la Mujer de Sao Paulo.
Según informó el diario Folha de Sao Paulo, las imágenes de vídeo del hotel donde el futbolista brasileño se encontró con la mujer que le acusa de violación ya están en Brasil, pero todavía no han sido analizadas por las autoridades.
La modelo Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, de 26 años, asegura que viajó a París para mantener relaciones sexuales con el delantero el pasado 15 de mayo, pero que, estando en un hotel, cambió de opinión en el último momento porque el futbolista no tenía preservativos, y que fue entonces violada por el jugador del PSG.
Tras la supuesta agresión, la joven regresó a Brasil y, 10 días después, presentó la denuncia contra Neymar en una comisaría de Sao Paulo. El futbolista del París Saint-Germain asegura que la relación entre ambos fue consentida y el pasado 13 de junio, tras rendir testimonio ante las autoridades –cuyo contenido permanece en sigilo– se mostró confiado en ser declarado inocente.
"Estoy tranquilo. Agradezco todos los mensajes que recibí hasta ahora. La verdad aparece tarde o temprano", señaló entonces Neymar. Desde su llegada a Brasil, Neymar también rindió testimonio ante la justicia en Río de Janeiro por un supuesto delito cibernético que podría haber cometido al publicar en sus cuentas de redes sociales la conversación que mantuvo con la modelo y en la que aparecen fotos íntimas de la misma.
