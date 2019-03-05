Público
Ciclismo Detienen una carrera porque una ciclista alcanzó al pelotón masculino

En inicio de las Clásicas de Primavera, disputadas en el marco de la 'Omloop Het Nieuwsblad', la organización de la carrera obligo a la ciclista suiza Nicole Hanselmann a que se detuviera porque estaba a punto de alcanzar al pelotón masculino.

La ciclista Nicole Hanselmann del Bigla Pro Team | INSTAGRAM @NICOLE_HANSELMANN

Hanselmann, quien salió junto a sus compañeras y competidoras diez minutos más tarde de que lo hiciera el pelotón masculino, fue la primera en separarse del grupo femenino. Debido al ritmo que llevaba el grupo de los hombres, la ciclista suiza se dispuso a alcanzar la prueba masculina. Ante esta situación la organizadora de la competición obligó a la ciclista del 'Bigla Pro Cycling Team' a detenerse y reincorporarse al grupo femenino.

Tras reanudar la carrera, la ciclista volvió a rodar sola, siendo alcanzada poco después por el pelotón femenino. Finalmente, Hanselmann no pudo ganar la etapa, que fue para la ciclista holandesa Chantal Blaak, y terminó en el puesto 74.

La deportista relató lo ocurrido en redes sociales. “Hoy fue el primer clásico de primavera en Bélgica. Ataqué después de 7 km, y estuve sola en el descanso durante unos 30 km (...) casi vi la parte posterior del pelotón de los hombres, explica la ciclista en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Después de la neutralización, fui atrapada de nuevo y terminé la carrera en el lugar 74", lamenta la deportista.

