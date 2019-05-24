Dos de los alpinistas que coronaron la cima del monte Everest el pasado miércoles murieron en el descenso, en una jornada en la que más de 200 alpinistas llegaron a la cumbre (8.848 metros), batiendo el récord de ascensos en un mismo día. Este viernes se ha reportado la muerte de tres alpinistas más, dos de origen indio y un austriaco de 65 años.
Los alpinistas de 55 años Donald Lynn Cash (estadounidense) y Anjali Kulkarni (india) murieron tras llegar a la cima, después de hacer varias horas de la cola que colapsó el punto más alto del planeta y retrasó el descenso de los montañeros. El organizador de la expedición, Arun Trek, señaló que el incidente fue causado por el excesivo flujo de personas.
Este viernes se ha reportado la muerte de tres alpinistas más. Tras soportar el atasco en la cima del punto más alto del planeta han muerto los indios Kalpana Das (52 años) y Nihal Bagwan (27 años) en pleno descenso. El tercero, un hombre de 65 años de origen austriaco, falleció en la ruta tibetana, zona menos transitada.
El atasco, que provocó colas de más de dos horas en un estrecho paso de la ladera cercano a la cumbre, dejó varias instantáneas que dieron la vuelta al mundo.
La semana pasada se reportó la muerte de otro alpinista indio y la desaparición del irlandés Seamus Sean Lawless durante su expedición para coronar la cima, según el director de la compañía organizadora de la excursión, Mingma Sherpa. De acuerdo a Sherpa, el montañero resbaló mientras descendía de la montaña cuando se encontraba a 8.300 metros.
Con los fallecidos de este viernes ya son siete los alpinistas de los que se ha reportado su muerte en el Everest durante estas dos últimas semanas. Abril y mayo son los meses más favorables para coronar la cima del Everest. En la temporada de 2018 se batieron los récords de ascensos llegando a la cumbre 802 montañeros y cinco alpinistas perdieron la vida en las laderas del monte más alto.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias
