La Conmebol vuelve a aplazar la final de la Libertadores entre Boca Juniors y River Plate

Alejandro Domínguez, presidente de la Conmebol, confirmó que la segunda final de la Copa Libertadores entre River Plate y Boca Juniors se pospone todavía sin fecha porque "no están garantizadas las condiciones de igualdad entre ambos equipos".

"No están dadas las condiciones y como estamos por el bien del fútbol vamos a convocar a los dos clubes a Asunción para buscar una nueva fecha", completó la máxima autoridad que habló de una resolución del Consejo de Conmebol.

"Queremos que los jugadores cuando entren sea sin ninguna excusa. El Consejo de la Conmebol no garantiza el espectáculo y por ese motivo vamos a posponer el partido", amplió el máximo dirigente de Conmebol en declaraciones a la cadena televisiva Fox Sports.

Conmebol: "Tenemos reportes médicos que no garantizan que haya igualdad deportiva. La decisión ya está tomada"

"No es culpa de la Conmebol sino de los inadaptados. Tenemos reportes médicos que no garantizan que haya igualdad deportiva. La decisión ya está tomada", añadió el dirigente paraguayo, que cambió su posición del mediodía después de la petición realizada por Boca Juniors.

"No hay tiempo que perder, no quiero que la gente se movilice. La violencia no es algo que tengamos que dejar de lado, tenemos que hacer autocrítica", finalizó el dirigente que hizo el anuncio apenas 45 minutos después que se abrieran las puertas del estadio Monumental.

La segunda final había sido pospuesta ayer luego de una agresión al autobús que trasladaba a la delegación de Boca Juniors desde el hotel hasta el estadio del club 'millonario'.

En el primer duelo de esta serie final, Boca Juniors y River Plate habían empatado 2-2 en el estadio 'La Bombonera'. El ganador de esta Copa Libertadores además se clasificará para el próximo Mundial de Clubes.

