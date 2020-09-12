Estás leyendo: Conor McGregor, detenido en Córcega por agresión sexual

Violencia machista Conor McGregor, detenido en Córcega por agresión sexual

El deportista irlandés ya ha sido puesto en libertad mientras continúan las investigaciones policiales, según revela el diario 'Le Parisien'.

Conor McGregor en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS.
efe

El irlandés Conor McGregor, luchador estelar de las Artes Marciales Mixtas, ha sido detenido en Córcega acusado de tentativa de agresión y exhibición sexual, según informa este sábado la prensa francesa.

"Tras la recepción de una denuncia interpuesta el 10 de septiembre en la que se denunciaban hechos susceptibles de ser calificados como un intento de agresión sexual y exhibicionismo, el señor Conor Anthony McGregor ha sido interrogado por la policía en régimen de detención", indicó la Fiscalía de Bastia en un comunicado.

Los hechos se remontan a la noche del 6 al 7 de septiembre cuando el irlandés se encontraba en un bar en estado de embriaguez mientras pasaba unos días de vacaciones en Balagne, cerca del puerto de Calvi, en el departamento de Alta Córcega, según revela el diario Le Parisien. No hay más precisiones sobre los hechos precisos que se le reprochan.

Según el diario francés, el deportista irlandés de 32 años y ya retirado ha sido puesto en libertad durante la tarde del sábado mientras continúan las investigaciones policiales.

