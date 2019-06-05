Kathryn Mayorga, la mujer que acusó al delantero portugués Cristiano Ronaldo de haber abusado sexualmente de ella en 2009, ha retirado "de forma voluntaria" la demanda contra el jugador de la Juventus, según indicó Bloomberg. El sitio web indica que la retirada de esta demanda se realizó el pasado mes en el tribunal de Las Vegas, pero no confirmó si Mayorga había llegado a alcanzar algún tipo de acuerdo con el futbolista de Madeira. La mujer presentó a finales de septiembre una demanda civil contra Cristiano Ronaldo, al que acusaba de haberla agredido sexualmente en el año 2009 en su habitación de un hotel de Las Vegas, y la policía decidió reabrir la investigación.
Mayorga conoció al portugués en un hotel de la lujosa ciudad del estado de Nevada en 2009 y tanto ella como una amiga aceptaron la invitación de subir con él y el grupo con el que este se encontraba a su suite. Allí, según su declaración en la denuncia, Cristiano Ronaldo le invitó a entrar en el jacuzzi, pero cuando se estaba cambiando en el baño, el portugués se le acercó, se desnudó y le pidió que le hiciera sexo oral, a lo que ella se negó. Entonces, la habría llevado por la fuerza a una habitación para agredirla sexualmente pese a su negativa.
Aquella demanda buscaría anular un acuerdo previo entre Mayorga y Ronaldo por el que la mujer no hablaría de estas acusaciones a cambio de 375.000 dólares, con el argumento de que Mayorga estaba demasiado traumatizada al momento de dicho acuerdo como para tomar buenas decisiones y que tampoco tuvo una adecuada representación legal. "Lo que dijeron hoy, noticias falsas, falsas. Se quieren promocionar a costa de mi nombre, es normal. Ellos quieren ser famosos, mencionar mi nombre. Sí, pero es parte de mi trabajo. Soy un hombre feliz y todo bien", señaló tras conocer la acusación Cristiano Ronaldo en un video publicado en su cuenta oficial de 'Instagram', sin mencionar este caso.
El diario The New York Times informó el pasado mes de marzo que la Juventus habría rechazado participar en la International Champions Cup este verano para evitar cualquier riesgo de que su estrella pudiese tener cualquier problema con la justicia de los Estados Unidos.
