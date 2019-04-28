El tenista español David Ferrer, que se retirará del tenis profesional tras el torneo de Madrid, recibió un homenaje por parte del Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Trofeo Conde de Godó antes de la final del abierto barcelonés, un evento en el que el alicantino compitió quince veces y jugó cuatro finales (2008, 2009, 2011 y 2012).
La organización del torneo entregó a Ferrer una réplica de la copa de campeón, algo con lo que el exnúmero tres mundial bromeó. "Ha costado pero al fin la tengo", ironizó el alicantino sobre la arena de la pista Rafael Nadal.
"No he ganado el Godó tenísticamente, pero igual sí como persona, y eso a veces vale más", aseguró el campeón de 27 títulos ATP tras agradecer el reconocimiento tanto a los organizadores del abierto como al RCT de Barcelona.
Un @DavidFerrer87 emocionado habla con @Montse_Busquets sobre cómo se siente tras recibir este homenaje en la pista #RafaNadal del #BCNOpenBS #TenisRTVE pic.twitter.com/Es9epxEJiH— Tenis en RTVE (@tenis_rtve) 28 de abril de 2019
Durante el acto de homenaje, se proyectó en las pantallas de la pista central un vídeo, en el que jugadores como Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, y exjugadores, como Sergi Bruguera y Albert Costa, dedicaban unas palabras al campeón de tres ediciones de la Copa Davis.
Ferrer agradeció el respaldo de su equipo y su familia, y recordó también que sus padres ya le llevaban al club barcelonés a ver el abierto catalán "cuando tenía cinco años". "Siento mucho no haber ganado el torneo al que me traíais de pequeño", les dijo, mientras su madre lloraba en las gradas.
Emotivo vídeo homenaje a David Ferrer que ha jugado su último Godó #bcnopenbs pero al que aún veremos en el #mmopen ¡Grande Ferru! pic.twitter.com/oD80skPpQD— Teledeporte (@teledeporte) 27 de abril de 2019
