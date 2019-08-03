Público
Declaraciones polémicas Messi, tres meses sin jugar con Argentina por sus declaraciones contra la Conmebol

El jugador tendrá, además, que pagar una multa de 50.000 dólares tras el expediente que se le abrió al afirmar que había corrupción en la Copa América. La decisión del Tribunal de Disciplina de la Conmebol es recurrible. 

Lionel Messi, durante un entrenamiento con Argentina. - EFE

El tribunal de Disciplina de la Conmebol anunció este viernes una suspensión de tres meses a Lionel Messi para los partidos oficiales y amistosos de la selección de Argentina, así como el pago de una multa de 50.000 dólares, tras el expediente que se le abrió por sus polémicas declaraciones en la pasada Copa América.

La Conmebol añadió en su comunicado que esa decisión está sujeta a recurso por parte del jugador a la Cámara de Apelaciones de la máxima autoridad del fútbol sudamericano

La sanción no afecta los partidos de la selección argentina para la clasificación del Mundial de Catar, ya que estos comienzan en marzo de 2020.

Sin embargo, se perdería los amistosos que la Albiceleste disputará contra México y Chile, en septiembre, y ante Alemania y la selección del País Vasco en octubre.

Messi declaró, después de que su selección fuera eliminada de la Copa América de Brasil, en julio, que hubo corrupción en el torneo y que la campaña de Argentina fue deliberadamente entorpecida.

"No nos dejaron estar en la final", afirmó el 6 de julio en Sao Paulo Lionel Messi, quien explicó su ausencia de la ceremonia de premiación a Argentina por el tercer puesto obtenido en la Copa América como un repudio a la "corrupción" que, a su juicio, salpicó el torneo.

"No fui por todo un poco. Creo que nosotros no tenemos que hacer parte de esa corrupción. De falta de respeto que se nos hizo durante esta copa. Nos vamos con la sensación de que estábamos para más, de que hicimos tanto contra Brasil como hoy los dos mejores partidos", declaró tras el partido que la Albiceleste ganó por 2-1 a Chile.

Messi fue expulsado antes del final del primer tiempo de ese encuentro junto con el chileno Gary Medel.

A raíz de esa expulsión, la Conmebol sancionó a finales de julio a Messi con un partido de suspensión y una multa de 1.500 dólares.

