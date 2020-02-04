Estás leyendo: Fernando Vázquez matiza tras llamar "mierda" a la censura parental: "Dije puta mierda"

Deportivo Fernando Vázquez matiza tras llamar "mierda" a la censura parental: "Dije puta mierda"

El entrenador del Deportivo se ha vuelto a mostrar crítico con la medida impulsada por Vox en diferentes comunidades autónomas.

El técnico del Deportivo, Fernando Vázquez. / EFE

madrid

público

El nombre del técnico Fernando Vázquez vuelve a estar de plena actualidad. No solo por haber sido el gran artífice de la resurrección de su equipo, un Deportivo que parecía condenado al descenso, sino también por sus duras críticas a la censura parental defendida por Vox. 

El entrenador coruñés fue profesor de inglés en Galicia antes de dedicarse profesionalmente al fútbol, razón por la cual fue preguntado sobre la censura parental en una entrevista en Radio Marca. Entonces, hace un par de semanas, Vázquez respondió con contundencia: "El PIN parental me parece una mierda. Confío en la responsabilidad de los profesores. Los profesores es de lo más bonito que se puede tener en un país y no se pueden poner siempre en duda".

Este martes, de nuevo preguntado al respecto en una charla de la Federación Gallega de Fútbol, ha insistido en su rechazo a la medida propuesta por la ultraderecha en diversas comunidades autónomas. Cuando el moderador le recuerda que tildó de "mierda" dicha censura hace unos días, Vázquez le interrumpe: "Dije puta mierda".  

