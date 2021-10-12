Actualizado:
Jon Gruden, entrenador de los Raiders de Las Vegas, ha presentado su dimisión después de que varios medios estadounidenses sacaran a la luz emails en los que utilizó adjetivos racistas, homófobos y misóginos para referirse a diferentes personalidades y ejecutivos de la liga.
"He renunciado como entrenador jefe de los Raiders de Las Vegas. Amo a los Raiders y no quiero ser una distracción. Gracias a todos los jugadores, entrenadores, personal y fanáticos de la Nación Raider. Lo siento, nunca he querido herir a nadie", ha afirmado en un tuit distribuido por la cuenta oficial del equipo.
Una de sus víctimas fue director ejecutivo de la Asociación de Jugadores de la NFL, DeMaurice Smith, en un correo electrónico hace 10 años. De acuerdo con ese medio, el correo electrónico, enviado al presidente del equipo de fútbol de Washington Bruce Allen en julio de 2011 cuando la NFL y sus jugadores estaban tratando de resolver un cierre patronal, decía que Smith tiene "labios del tamaño de neumáticos Michelin", informó el Wall Street Journal, que ha revisado el correo electrónico.
Gruden, quien estaba empleado en ese momento como analista principal de Monday Night Football, le dijo a ESPN que no recordaba haber escrito el correo electrónico, pero que se disculpaba por las consecuencias.
El entrenador agregó que ha usado habitualmente el término "labios de goma" para "referirse a un tipo a quien descubrió mintiendo" y que le avergüenza haber insultado a De Smit y que nunca tuvo un pensamiento racial cuando lo usó.
Este lunes, The New York Times se unía a las filtraciones y sacaba a la luz como había llamado "maricón" a Roger Goodell, máxima autoridad de la liga. Ese descalificativo también se produjo en un email de 2011.
A su vez, en este intercambio de misivas, también se han encontrado fotos de mujeres semidesnudas y comentarios misóginos respecto a la existencia de mujeres árbitras en la competición.
