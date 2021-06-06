madrid
La delegación española en el Campeonato de Europa de Atletismo Paralímpico sumó este sábado siete medallas en la última jornada del torneo celebrado en Bydgosczc (Polonia), de donde se vuelve España con un total de 27 medallas.
La mejor actuación del torneo continental la protagonizó la gallega con discapacidad visual Adiaratou Iglesias, que se proclamó campeona en los 100 (12.08) y los 400 metros (55.70) de la clase T13, con récord de Europa en esta última prueba. También se llevó un oro, en este caso con plusmarca mundial, el valenciano Kim López en lanzamiento de peso F12 (17,02 metros).
Además, la valenciana Nagore Folgado y su guía, Joan Raga, fueron primeros en los 100 (12.72) y segundos en los 200 metros T12 (26.19), mientras que los madrileños Alba García-Jonatan Orozco llegaron justo detrás en ambas pruebas.
El oro restante se lo llevó la lanzadora alicantina con daño cerebral Miriam Martínez, que realizó un mejor intento de 9,50 metros.
Tampoco defraudó Gerard Descarrega (T11), que se colgó una plata en salto de longitud (5,78 metros) y otra en 400 metros (51.80), más un bronce en 100 metros (11.34). Por su parte, el subcampeón mundial de 5.000 metros T13, el catalán Yassine Ouhdadi, repitió esta posición europea (15:01.94) y sumó un bronce en el 1.500 (3:50.79). En esta distancia llegaron dos platas más en categoría femenina: Susana Rodríguez-Celso Comesaña en T11 (5:03.60) y Izaskun Osés (4:40.49).
En el salto de longitud, la madrileña Sara Martínez y el alicantino Iván Cano se llevaron sendas platas en T12 (5,31 metros) y T13 (6,90), mientras que el aragonés Winsdom Ikhiuwu fue bronce en T13 (6,59), igual que la gallega Desirée Vila en T63 (4,23) y el leonés Daniel Pérez en T47 (6,40).
Otras tres platas cayeron con Alberto Ávila en 200 metros T64, el sevillano José Luis Fernández y la barcelonesa Melani Berges-Jaime del Río, ambos en 400 metros T12.
Los cuatro bronces fueron del lanzador de disco T11 Álvaro del Amo, 36,08 metros, y tres velocistas: Eduardo Uceda-Jorge Gutiérrez (en 400 metros T11), Deliber Rodríguez, en 400 metros T20, y Sara Andrés, en 100 metros T62, quien logró además el billete a los Juegos Paralímpicos.
