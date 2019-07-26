Público
Final Waterpolo España repite plata en el Mundial de waterpolo contra un Estados Unidos inabordable

La plata es la segunda, y consecutiva, de España en la historia de esta competición, un torneo que ganó en 2013 en las piscinas Bernat Picornell de Barcelona.

La jugadora Beatriz Ortiz en la semifinal entre España y Hungría el pasado 24 de julio. / EFE

La selección española femenina de waterpolo repite el subcampeonato mundial conseguido hace dos años en Budapest y consiguen una medalla de plata tras enfrentarse a las mismas rivalesl; las estadounidenses. Esta vez tampoco han podido superar a Estados Unidos en la final de Gwangju.

Las jugadoras españolas apenas resistieron dos cuartos ante Estados Unidos, un equipo inabarcable, pero acabó cediendo por (11-6). Las españolas mantuvieron el tipo hasta el descanso (3-3), después de remontar el (3-1) con el que se escaparon las estadounidenses con dos goles de Roser Tarragó.

En el tercer cuarto, el equipo de Adam Krikorian decidió el partido con un parcial (4-0) que finiquitó el partido. Al final, las estadounidenses levantaron otro Mundial por (11-6), el tercero consecutivo, algo que nadie había conseguido antes. 

El equipo estadounidense de Adam Krikorian es imbatible. Desde su llegada al frente del equipo, en 2009 procedente de la Universidad de UCLA, Estados Unidos ha ganado seis Mundiales, dos oros Olímpicos y todas las Ligas Mundiales desde 2014. 

De hecho, su última derrota en un torneo importante data del Mundial de 2013, cuando perdió contra España en los cuartos de final en Barcelona. Aquel Mundial ha sido el único que las jugadoras españolas se han llevado.  

Con la clasificación olímpica en el bolsillo, seguro que el equipo de Miki Oca, que ha estado a un gran nivel en este Mundial, busca soluciones para abordar a las estadounidenses y no volverse a quedar en la orilla después de tanto nadar. 

La plata es la segunda, y consecutiva, de España en la historia de esta competición, un torneo que ganó en 2013 en las piscinas Bernat Picornell de Barcelona. En la final de consolación, la selección de Australia venció a la de Hungría por 10-9.

