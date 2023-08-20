Newsletters

Euforia a raudales tras la victoria de la Roja en el Mundial de fútbol femenino 

Un gol de Olga Carmona ha dado el triundo a las jugadoras en un partido contra Inglaterra que ha estado muy reñido.

Público

Madrid

Actualizado:
  • Las jugadoras bailan para celebrar su victoria en la final del Mundial de fútbol femenino, a 20 de agosto de 2023 en Sídney

    Hannah MCKay ! Reuters

    1 de 6

    Bailando para celebrar la victoria

    "Llevábamos muchos días intentando imaginarlo, pero no somos conscientes. Es la mejor sensación que he vivido en el fútbol y en mi vida. Hemos jugado como hemos querido y hemos ganado un campeonato del mundo". Con estas palabras describía Jennifer Hermoso el sentir de un equipo vencedor.

  • Salma Paralluelo muerde la medalla de oro del Mundial de fútbol femenino, a 20 de agosto de 2023 en Sídney

    FRANCK FIFE / AFP

    2 de 6

    Salma Paralluelo muerde su medalla de oro

    El gol de Salma Paralluelo a tan solo diez minutos del fin del partido de semifinales fue fundamental para que la Roja consiguiera el oro en la final del Mundial de fútbol femenino.

  • Las futbolistas de la Roja Oihane Hernandez y Claudia Zornoza celebran la victoria en el Mundial con confeti, a 20 de agosto de 2023 en Sídney

    Carl Recine / REUTERS

    3 de 6

    Oihane Hernandez y Claudia Zornoza celebran con confeti

    Las inglesas entraron al campo con una presión alta y dejaron así un partido eléctrico de ida y vuelta. Las españolas consiguieron adelantarse en el marcador casi al final de la primera mitad y fueron capaces de mantener esa ventaja hasta el pitido final.

  • La reina Letizia y la infanta Sofía, acompañadas por el presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol, Luis Rubiales durante las celebraciones de la selección española femenina de fútbol tras imponerse a Inglaterra en la final del Mundial de Fútbol femen

    EFE/ José Jiménez /CASA REAL

    4 de 6

    La reina y la infanta se unen a las celebraciones

    La reina Letizia y la infanta Sofía, acompañadas por el presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol, Luis Rubiales durante las celebraciones de la selección española femenina de fútbol tras imponerse a Inglaterra en la final del Mundial de Fútbol femenino en el Accor Stadium en Sídney Australia. 

  • La defensa española Olga Carmona celebra su gol en la final del Mundial femenino de fútbol que juega la Roja contra Inglaterra, a 20 de agosto de 2023 en Sídney

    William West / AFP

    5 de 6

    Olga Carmona celebra el gol de la victoria

    Olga Carmona ha dedicado el triunfo a la madre de una de sus mejores amigas, fallecida recientemente y ha destacado que el partido "ha sido muy sufrido" por el nivel de las inglesas equipo inglés. "Esto estaba para nosotras, teníamos la vibra de que lo íbamos a conseguir", aseguró la campeona del mundo.

  • Las jugadoras de la selección española de fútbol femenino levantan la copa del Mundial, a 20 de agosto de 2023 en Sídney

    Amanda Perobelli / REUTERS

    6 de 6

    Celebración con el trofeo en alto

    España ha hecho historia al imponerse a Inglaterra con un 1-0 y conseguir su primer Mundial de fútbol femenino, gracias a un gol de la madridista Olga Carmona.

