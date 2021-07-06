londres
La selección española de fútbol cayó este martes en las semifinales de la Eurocopa 2020 tras perder con Italia en la tanda de penaltis (4-2) después de un partido (1-1), celebrado en Wembley, donde el combinado de Luis Enrique mereció mejor suerte.
España dominó en la primera parte y gozó de buenas ocasiones, pero fue Italia la que golpeó primero en el marcador. Fue en la segunda parte cuando Federico Chiesa -a los 60 minutos- aprovechó un contraataque para batir a Unai Simón con un disparo con rosca. El gol pareció definitivo.
Sin embargo, el equipo de Luis Enrique Martínez encontró el empate en el minuto 80 en botas de Álvaro Morata, que definió a la perfección una buena combinación con Dani Olmo en el balcón del área. Ambas selecciones lo intentaron, pero se alcanzó el minuto 90 sin más movimientos en el electrónico.
En la prórroga apenas hubo opciones de que unos y otros cambiaran su suerte y fue la tanda de penaltis la que decidió el pase de los italianos. Dani Olmo y Álvaro Morata fallaron por España, mientras que Belloti, Bonucci, Bernardeschi y Jorginho lo hicieron por Italia, que jugará la final del domingo ante el ganador del Dinamarca-Inglaterra.
