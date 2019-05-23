El Everest vivió este miércoles uno de los episodios más insólitos de su historia. Más de 200 alpinistas lograron ascender hasta la cima (8.848 metros), un hito que marco el récord de ascensos en una misma jornada pero que, a su vez, provocó un atasco que generó largas colas de varias horas en un estrecho paso de la ladera cercano al pico.
El representante del Ministerio de Turismo de Nepal, Gyanendra Shrestha, confirmó desde el Campo Base que unos 250 montañeros salieron del Campo IV (7.900 metros) durante la noche del martes al miércoles, de los cuales más de 200 lograron completar el ascenso.
El abarrotamiento a esa altura suponía un peligro para los alpininstas
En una foto tomada por uno de los alpinistas se observa el tapón de personas que se provocó ante la gran masa de gente con un objetivo ocmún: llegar al pico más alto del mundo. Un abarrotamiento que, teniendo en cuenta la altura, suponía un peligro para los alpinistas que, para sobrevivir, dependían de una botella de oxígeno.
Un suceso que recuerda al vivido en 2012 cuando 260 montañeros, aprovechando las buenas condiciones climáticas, trataron de hacerse con la cumbre y quedaron obstaculizados en el famoso escalón Hillary, el último paso antes de llegar a la ansiada cumbre.
