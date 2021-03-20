Fallece Dick Hoyt, el hombre que corrió centenares de maratones junto a su hijo tetrapléjico

madrid
Dick Hoyt, padre de Rick Hoyt, con quien hizo decenas de maratones y retos atléticos por todo el mundo pese a una grave discapacidad física, ha fallecido este jueves a la edad de 80 años.
La historia de padre e hijo ha sido siempre la de superación ante la adversidad. Rick tiene nació con una tetraplejia y parálisis cerebral, lo que no impidió que junto a su progenitor como apoyo principal participaran en carreras de resistencia y en maratones tradicionales como el de Boston.
La famosa frase del hijo a su padre, –"Papá, cuando corro, siento que no soy discapacitado"– fue el motor para que Dick se armara de fortaleza con la que acompañar a su hijo en las carreras.
Conocidos por todo el mundo como Equipo Hoyt, participaron en su primera carrera en 1977. Entre sus hitos, la pareja cruzó Estados Unidos en bicicleta, completando 6.000 km en un mes y medio en 1992.
