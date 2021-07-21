madridActualizado:
Una jueza de distrito de Nueva York desestimó la demanda antimonopolio de la empresa de promoción de partidos de fútbol internacionales en Estados Unidos, Relevent Sports LLC, que había presentado contra la FIFA y la Federación de Fútbol de Estados Unidos (U.S. Soccer, en inglés). La demanda les acusaba de impedir que clubes y ligas extranjeros realicen partidos competitivos en Estados Unidos, lo que iba en contra de la ley antimonopolio.
Sin embargo, la juez de distrito de Manhattan, Valerie Caproni, dictaminó que Relevent Sports LLC no mostró una conspiración ilegal para restringir dónde juegan los equipos, a pesar de una política de la FIFA de 2018 contra los partidos oficiales fuera de los territorios de origen de los equipos.
Caproni argumentó que había "razones obvias y racionales" para que U.S. Soccer respetara la prohibición, incluida la posibilidad de que la FIFA excluya a los jugadores y equipos de fútbol masculino de Estados Unidos de la Copa del Mundo. La jueza también rechazó la afirmación "concluyente" de Relevent, de que la U.S. Soccer y la Major League Soccer presionaron a la FIFA a favor de la prohibición.
"En resumen, la demanda enmendada del demandante carece de alegaciones fácticas que respalden la interferencia de que los acusados estuvieron de acuerdo con cualquiera. Y mucho menos con las otras 210 Asociaciones Nacionales e innumerables ligas y equipos para adherirse a las políticas de los máximos organismos del fútbol", finalizó Caproni.
