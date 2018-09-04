Público
Fraude fiscal Mourinho pacta con Hacienda una pena de un año de cárcel por dos delitos fiscales y un fraude de 3,3 millones de euros

La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid presentó una denuncia contra el exentrenador del Real Madrid el año pasado por un supuesto fraude a Hacienda de 3,3 millones de euros. El Ministerio Público le acusó de dos delitos contra la Hacienda Pública en relación con el IRPF, cometidos durante los ejercicios 2011 y 2012, cuando aún era técnico del Real Madrid.

José Mourinho, en Old Trafford para su presentación como entrenador del Manchester United. EFE

El entrenador del Manchester United, José Mourinho, ha pactado con el Ministerio de Hacienda una pena de un año de cárcel por dos delitos fiscales y un fraude de 3,3 millones de euros, procedentes de sus derechos de imagen durante su etapa como entrenador del Real Madrid, según ha informado este martes El Mundo.

No obstante, es improbable que Mourinho ingrese en prisión, pues según la legislación española, una pena inferior a dos años no acarrea prisión si es el primer delito que se comete.

La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid presentó una denuncia contra el exentrenador del Real Madrid el año pasado por un supuesto fraude a Hacienda de 3,3 millones de euros. El Ministerio Público le acusó de dos delitos contra la Hacienda Pública en relación con el Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas (IRPF), cometidos durante los ejercicios 2011 y 2012, cuando aún era técnico del Real Madrid.

El acuerdo se produce tras una larga lista de casos que implican a estrellas del fútbol en España.

El exjugador del Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo, ahora jugador de la Juventus de Turín, alcanzó un acuerdo similar con las autoridades españolas, aceptando pagar 18,8 millones de euros a Hacienda y una condena de dos años de prisión. (Información de Rodrigo de Miguel y Sonya Dowsett, editado por Tomás Cobos)

