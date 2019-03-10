Público
Fútbol femenino Adidas pagará lo mismo a mujeres que a hombres por ganar el Mundial

La marca, que patrocina  a selecciones como la alemana, ha anunciado la medida después de que las jugadoras de EEUU hayan denunciado discriminación por motivos de género ante un tribunal de Los Ángeles.   

Las jugadoras de la Selección sub-20 de fútbol femenino celebran el gol de Patri Guijarro (8) ante Francia durante la semifinal del Mundial. / EFE

Adidas ha anunciado que que pagará las mismas cantidades a hombres y a mujeres que ganen el mundial de fútbol de Francia 2019 que se celebrará este verano. "Creemos en inspirar y capacitar a la próxima generación de mujeres atletas, creadoras y líderes a través de romper barreras", indicó el el director de marcas globales de Adidas, Eric Liedtke.

El anuncio de la compañía se hizo público después que las 28 integrantes de la selección nacional de Estados Unidos denunciaran a su Federación por discriminación ante la justicia de Los Ángeles. Las deportistas alegaron que reciben peores pagas que sus colegas varones y que se ven abocadas a jugar en instalaciones peor acondicionadas. La selección americana es la actual campeona del mundo. 

El Mundial de Francia se celebrará entre el 7 de junio y el 7 de julio. Los vencedores de la última edición del campeonato, la selección masculina de Francia, vestían la marca Nike, el principal competidor de Adidas. 

