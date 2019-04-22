Público
Fútbol femenino El Espanyol-Atlético Femenino hace historia en Catalunya al reunir a 20.615 asistentes

Una cifra con la que, además, han logrado entrar en el 'Top 10' de encuentros celebrados en España, un podio que lidera el Atlético-Barça que consiguió reunir en el Wanda Metropolitano a 60.739 aficionados.

El Espanyol femenino batió un récord de público | RCD Espanyol.

El RCDE Stadium vivió su partido más histórico. Pese a las fiestas de Semana Santa y a las inclemencias meteorológicas, el Espanyol-Atlético de Madrid consiguió congregar a 20.615 asistentes

Una cifra con la que han logrado entrar en el 'Top 10' de encuentros celebrados en España. Un podio que corona el Atlético-Barça de hace unas semanas, que consiguió reunir en el Wanda Metropolitano a nada menos que 60.739 aficionados.

Todo un hito para el fútbol femenino y, más aún, para el fútbol femenino catalán, que bate récord tras superar las 12.178 personas que asistieron al Miniestadi para presenciar un impresionante Barcelona-Olympique de Lyon.

