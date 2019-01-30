El campo de San Mamés, prácticamente lleno por 48.121 espectadores, según datos del Athletic Club, bate este miércoles el récord de asistencia a un partido femenino de fútbol en España en el choque de cuartos de final de la Copa de la Reina que mide al equipo bilbaíno con el Atlético de Madrid. El Atlético de Madrid cumplió el pronóstico y venció por 0-2 para pasar a semifinales y dejar fuera a las bilbaínas.
La marca anterior, con unos 35.000 espectadores, también la tenía establecida La Catedral desde hacía 16 años, en 2003, si bien en el antiguo campo, con capacidad para algo menos de 40.000.
El encuentro en el que acudieron 35.000 espectadores al campo bilbaíno fue un choque ante el Híspalis el 27 de abril de 2003 en el que las 'leonas' se jugaban proclamarse campeonas de que la entonces Superliga, que consiguieron ese día ganando por 5-0. Fue el primero de sus cinco títulos ligueros.
El registro de la tarde de este miércoles en San Mamés es muy superior, por ejemplo, al máximo para ver la selección española, que fue en el España-Estados Unidos de hace unos días en el Rico Pérez de Alicante presenciado por 9.182 aficionados.
La de este miércoles es la tercera mejor entrada de San Mamés en un partido del Athletic. La mejor que fue la del equipo masculino ante el Real Madrid el 17 de marzo de 2017, con 49.095.
Y en la final de la Champions Cup de Rugby el 12 de mayo de 2018 la entrada fue de 52.282, que es prácticamente el aforo del campo, que el club cifra en 53.000 espectadores.
Otros partidos con una gran asistencia de espectadores a un partido femenino en Europa, siempre por debajo del de hoy en Bilbao, fueron un Inglaterra-Alemania en 2014 en Londres con 45.619 personas en las gradas y la final de la Eurocopa de 2018, entre Alemania y Noruega en Estocolmo, a la que acudieron 41.301 espectadores.
