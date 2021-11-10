madridActualizado:
La futbolista Aminata Diallo del PSG (París Saint-Germain) ha sido detenida este miércoles por la Policía debido a su presunta conexión con una violenta agresión contra su compañera Kheira Hamraui, de 31 años, que el año pasado conquistó con el Barça la Champions League.
Los acontecimientos, divulgados por el diario L'Equipe, ocurrieron el 4 de noviembre cuando Diallo, Hamraoui y otra compañera volvían en un mismo vehículo de una fiesta otganizada por el PSG. En el momento en el que la exjugadora del Barça llegó a casa dos encapuchados la sacaron violentamente del vehículo y la golpearon durante varios minutos con una barra de hierro en las piernas. La víctima pudo ser trasladada a un hospital donde recibió varios puntos de sutura.
Debido a la agresión Hamraui no pudo disputar el encuentro de Champions de su equipo contra el Real Madrid en París.
Las fuerzas de seguridad creen que la detenida, de 26 años, pudo contratar a dos matones para lesionar a Hamraui y así evitar que esta le quitara su puesto en el equipo. La hipótesis de que esta estuviera involucrada coge fuerza por el hecho de que los dos atacantes no intentaron robar a Hamraui ni a las otras dos jugadoras además solo la atacaron a ella.
El PSG emitió un comunicado en el que condenan la agresión y señalan que colaboran con la Policía Judicial de la Fiscalía de Versalles, que se ocupa del caso, además han afirmado que han tomado "todas las disposiciones necesarias" para garantizar la seguridad de sus jugadoras.
