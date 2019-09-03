Público
Fútbol femenino El Zaragoza femenino denuncia "trato discriminatorio" de la Federación por dejarle sin campo

Aseguran que la Federación Aragonesa de Fútbol les "ha echado" del estadio para "introducir un equipo de Segunda División B masculino". 

Un campo de fútbol, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

El Zaragoza Club de Fútbol Femenino (CFF) denuncia un "trato discriminatorio por razón de sexo" por parte de la Federación Aragonesa de Fútbol (FAF) al aumentar la tarifa para usar el estadio Pedro Sancho de 25.000 a 42.000 euros. 

Así, el equipo se queda sin campo después de usarlo desde hace diez años ante la imposibilidad de cumplir con las nuevas exigencias. "La FAF, ha puesto encima de la mesa un contrato (la primera vez en la historia) con unas condiciones inasumibles", denuncia a través de un comunicado.

Estas nuevas condiciones consisten "en casi duplicar el importe del año anterior, al incrementar un 20% la cuantía y querer aplicar un nuevo pago, 'canon de publicidad' de 20.000 € primero y reducido a 12.000€ después", detallan en el texto.

"Ha echado al primer equipo del Zaragoza Club de Fútbol Femenino, por introducir un equipo de Segunda División B masculino", explica el club, que añade que han vetado "el uso de los almacenes dispuestos en los bajos de la grada del Pedro Sancho por ser el nuevo equipo masculino el que a partir de ahora podrá disponer de ellos".

"El Zaragoza CFF entiende que la Federación debe de estar para servir al fútbol, incluyendo el fútbol femenino, algo que sentimos no se está a la altura de la necesidad y evolución social y percibimos su actuación como un claro acto de discriminación", concluyen.

