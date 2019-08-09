Público
Fútbol La Justicia establece que los lunes no haya partido de liga, pero los viernes sí

Deja sin valor la resolución de la juez de Competición de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) en la que instaba a modificar la fecha y horarios de los partidos de los viernes y del lunes de las tres primeras jornadas, las únicas fijadas por el momento.

Estadio Metropolitano del Atlético de Madrid | EFE

El titular del Juzgado de lo Mercantil número 2 de Madrid ha decidido que se disputen partidos de fútbol de Primera y Segunda división los viernes pero no los lunes, por lo que LaLiga Santander se iniciará el 16 de agosto con el partido entre el Athletic Club y el Barcelona a las 21:00 horas.

Se trata de una decisión tomada tras la vista del pasado miércoles, que deja sin valor la resolución de la juez de Competición de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) en la que instaba a modificar la fecha y horarios de los partidos de los viernes y del lunes de las tres primeras jornadas, las únicas fijadas por el momento.

