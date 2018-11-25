Público
Fútbol N’Golo Kante, jugador del Chelsea, se niega a cobrar a través de paraísos fiscales

El medio campista francés pagará 15 millones de libras al año, 6,7 millones más de lo que Amazon pagó el año pasado.

N’Golo Kante, jugador del Chelsea./EFE

El jugador de futbol N’Golo Kante, del Chelsea—equipo de la Premier League inglesa —, ha firmado un nuevo contrato con el que se convierte en el jugador mejor pagado de la historia del club. Una noticia que sorprende, si tenemos en cuenta que el futbolista francés no es una figura mediática. Sin embargo, esto no es lo más llamativo de la noticia que ocupa las portadas de los medios deportivos británicos.

Según revela Der Spiegel, Kante se negó a ahorrarse dinero en impuestos de los derechos de imagen a través de una sociedad offshore. De esta manera, el medio campista pagará 15 millones de libras al año, 6,7 millones más de lo que Amazon pagó el año pasado.

Las informaciones del medio germano apuntan a que el campeón del mundo podría tenía una oferta del club ingles que le habría permitido ahorrarse el 20% de los impuestos mediante un paraíso fiscal en Jersey. Incluso se dice en algunos medios sensacionalistas como The Mirror que se llegó a crear la empresa offshore, pero Kanté se negó en rotundo.

Un correo filtrado por el portal FootballLeaks, del cual emana la mayor parte de la información del medio alemán, muestra como el asesor del jugador comunicaba al club la preocupación de su representado por la propuesta de los paraísos offshore.

