Fútbol Portugal apoya la idea de España de proponer con Marruecos una candidatura conjunta para el Mundial de fútbol de 2030

El primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa, se ha sumado a la "buenísima idea política" del presidente español. 

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez y el primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa, se saludan en el marco de la XXX Cumbre Hispano-Portuguesa celebrada en Valladolid. (KIKO HUESCA | EFE)

El primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa, se ha sumado a la "buenísima idea política" del presidente español, Pedro Sánchez, de presentar una candidatura conjunta con Marruecos para organizar el Mundial de fútbol de 2030, aunque se ha mostrado cauteloso, frente al "entusiasmo ferviente" de Sánchez.

El presidente Sánchez, que ha planteado oficialmente a Costa esta propuesta en la XXX Cumbre Hispano-Lusa celebrada este pasado miércoles en Valladolid, ha explicado que ahora queda en manos de las distintas federaciones de fútbol materializar el proyecto.

Sánchez ha desvelado que ya había "comentado oficiosamente hace meses" al mandatario portugués esta idea y ha recordado que esta misma semana se la trasladó en Rabat al rey de Marruecos, Mohamed IV, que tuvo una respuesta "muy positiva y entusiasta".

El "entusiasmo ferviente" que ha reconocido tener Sánchez con este proyecto, ha contrastado, en la rueda de prensa conjunta que han ofrecido, con la cautela del portugués, que ha advertido de algunos inconvenientes, como que la FIFA modifique sus estatutos y que la idea "no se malinterprete en el continente africano", ya que limita otras oportunidades para que el campeonato se celebre en otros países de África.

