Fútbol Se retira David Villa, el máximo goleador histórico de la selección española

El futbolista y exjugador de equipos como Valencia, Atlético de Madrid o FC Barcelona dice adiós tras 19 años en activo. 

El futbolista David Villa anuncia su decisión de retirarse cuando finalice la temporada en Japón. / EFE

El delantero español David Villa, máximo goleador histórico de la selección española y exjugador entre otros del Valencia, FC Barcelona y Atlético de Madrid, anunció este miércoles el final de su carrera deportiva al término de la temporada en el fútbol japonés, donde actualmente juega en el Vissel Kobe.

"Después de 19 años como profesional he tomado la decisión de dejar el fútbol al final de temporada. Gracias a todos los equipos, entrenadores y compañeros que me han permitido disfrutar de esta carrera soñada. Y a mi familia por siempre apoyarme en los momentos difíciles", señaló David Villa en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

El 'Guaje', que en diciembre cumplirá 38 años, apuntó que su "objetivo" es ponerle la guinda a su carrera deportiva conquistando "la Copa Emperador" con el Vissel Kobe el próximo 1 de enero. "A partir de entonces, seguiré disfrutando con todos los proyectos en los que estamos trabajando con el 'DV7 Group'. Gracias por todo vuestro cariño", sentenció.

David Villa jugó en el Sporting de Gijón, Zaragoza, Valencia, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Melbourne City, New York City y Vissel Kobe, y además fue internacional con la selección española en 98 ocasiones, anotando 58 goles, cifra récord en la historia del combinado nacional con el que se proclamó campeón de la Eurocopa en 2008 y 2012 y del Mundial de Sudáfrica en 2010. A nivel de clubes, ganó todo los trofeos posibles.

