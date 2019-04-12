El grupo Mediapro ha anunciado este viernes que se considera "perfectamente legitimado para optar a la adjudicación de derechos de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol o de cualquier otra organización, en las que deberían primar principios de objetividad, transparencia y no discriminación en la adjudicación de sus contratos".
Mediapro subraya en una nota pública, tras comunicárselo a la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), que puede postularse a dichos derechos "utilizando las licitaciones y concursos que el ordenamiento configura a tal fin para evitar abusos de posición de dominio y de corrupción".
Además, Mediapro afirma en una carta firmada por su presidente Jaume Roures y dirigida a la RFEF que "ni Mediapro, ni Imagina Media Audiovisual, sociedad matriz del grupo, han sido condenadas por delitos de soborno, fraude o similares en ninguno de los países donde desarrollan su actividad".
"Tras una exhaustiva investigación llevada a cabo por las autoridades norteamericanas de más de tres años, no se encontraron indicios de delito para iniciar la apertura de juicio oral. La filial estadounidense de Mediapro a la que alude la RFEF es una sociedad inactiva, cuya responsabilidad penal se encuentra totalmente extinguida al haber cumplido ya con lo previsto por la justicia estadounidense", explica la compañía de televisión.
"Prueba de la no condena de Mediapro por soborno o fraude son las adjudicaciones de contratos de derechos audiovisuales con entidades como la propia FIFA y otras federaciones y confederaciones. Mediapro también cuenta con un Código Ético que prohíbe las conductas delictivas a las que hace referencia la RFEF e incorpora los más altos estándares éticos bajo los que se desarrolla toda su actividad, incluida la comercialización de derechos audiovisuales", añade la nota.
