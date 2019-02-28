Gerard Piqué, jugador del FC Barcelona, dijo tras el partido contra el Real Madrid de este miércoles que si se le dedicara "el mismo tiempo " a hablar del "juicio injusto" del procés en vez del VAR "las cosas irían mejor".
"En vez de dedicarnos tanto a hablar del VAR, si las televisiones en España le dedicaran el mismo tiempo al juicio injusto que se está haciendo contra los presos políticos las cosas irían mejor", declaró Piqué.
El juicio al procés se ha retomado este jueves con las declaraciones de testigos como Iñigo Urkullu o Ada Colau. Este miércoles fue el turno de Mariano Rajoy, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, Cristóbal Montoro y Artur Mas, entre otros.
Durante su declaración, el expresidente del Gobierno se desmarcó de Santamaría y de la Fiscalía y suavizó el relato sobre la "violencia" en el procés. A su vez, sacó pecho por su gestión en Catalunya, y aseguró que en los contactos que tuvo con la Generalitat siempre quedó claro a sus interlocutores que, mientras él siguiera en el cargo, "no habría referéndum para liquidar la soberanía nacional".
