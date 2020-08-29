Estás leyendo: Gestha: "Messi ha sido condenado por delincuente fiscal y no se iría precisamente un ejemplo tributario"

El sindicato de técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda responde al economista José María Gay de Liébana, quien ha denunciado que al astro argentino Hacienda le ha tratado como un "delincuente". Gestha recuerda, además, que Messi aún tiene abierta una causa en la Audiencia Nacional por un supuesto desvío de dinero de su fundación destinado a fines sociales.

El sindicato de técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha) negó este sábado que Messi se marche de España, entre otras razones, por un trato injusto por parte del fisco, como ha dicho el economista José María Gay de Liébana, que ha denunciado que al astro argentino Hacienda le ha tratado como un "delincuente".

"No se le ha tratado como un delincuente, es un delincuente fiscal, y así lo han dicho los tribunales de justicia, que le han condenado por tres delitos", declaró este sábado a Servimedia el presidente de Gestha, Carlos Cruzado, que dijo que le ha causado "estupor" leer lo que ha dicho Liébana.

Para los técnicos de Hacienda, si finalmente se va de España el jugador hasta ahora en las filas azulgranas, este país perderá un crack del fútbol, pero también "alguien que no puede decirse que sea precisamente un ejemplo para los jóvenes desde el punto de vista tributario".

Cruzado recuerda a Messi que seguirá siendo a efectos de este ejercicio residente fiscal en España, y tendrá que rendir cuentas por ello aunque se marche al extranjero.

Gestha recuerda que Messi tiene abierta una causa en la Audiencia Nacional por parte de un extrabajador de su fundación, Federico Rettori, por un supuesto desvío a cuentas privadas de dinero de la fundación destinado a fines sociales.

